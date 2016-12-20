The National Library of Australia has been given a funding ...More »
News
Policy & Reform
-
Unis to publish true ATAR cut-offs
Forcing universities to publish the true ATAR cut-offs for their ...More »
-
Essay mill stumbles into spotlight while spruiking content
-
Funding distortions flagged for fixing by incoming Go8 chair
-
Expert says VCs shouldn’t have to think like CEOs
-
Loan fee preferable to freezing uni funding: Norton
Industry & Research
-
UC enters STEM education research partnership with Samsung
Electronics giant Samsung and the University of Canberra have entered ...More »
-
Teens prefer print over e-books: study
-
Philanthropy is essential for universities but not a replacement for public funding: UA
VET & TAFE
-
Uni funding peaks, VET funding plummets: Mitchell Institute
A new report from Victoria University’s Mitchell Institute has shown ...More »
-
Opinion: when it comes to fixing VET, let’s give industry a chance
-
Change and adaptation required to retain Australia’s worthy apprentice system
VC's corner
-
Bebbington to leave U of A post early
University of Adelaide vice-chancellor professor Warren Bebbington has announced he ...More »
-
Giving back to the community and building new campuses: CQUniversity’s agenda
-
Jacobs says Trump, Brexit accelerates unis’ shift to Asia