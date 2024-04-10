HEDx Podcast: The story of Torrens University – Episode 113

Torrens University Australia is the fastest growing university in Australia, and is considered a leader in the university sector for offering flexible, tailored study that better serves and attracts equity groups.

It's chief executive, Linda Brown, and vice-chancellor, Alwyn Louw, tell the story of the university on stage at the HEDx conference in Melbourne in March.

They speak of its incredible journey as a private, American-owned business, and how it would eventually outpace Australia's other universities in terms of growth.

Ms Brown and Professor Louw are followed by a panel of innovators, led by Melbourne Business School chief learning innovation officer Dr Nora Koslowski, that discusses how student and university priorities are changing, and how skills needs will shift in the future.

The innovators include Year13 chief executive Will Stubley, academic and wellbeing strategist Dr Kat Page, co-founder of ed-tech company FourthRev Omar de Silva, and chair of the Future Skills Organisation's innovation taskforce, David Yip.

They call for new, diverse university business models that truly reflect and encourage the idea of lifelong learning.