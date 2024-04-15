Students, staff demand paid work placement

Union students and workers rallied in Sydney CBD last Friday to demand an end to unpaid placements that exclude low-SES students from some courses and cause 'placement poverty' for many.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
Union students and workers rallied in Sydney CBD last Friday to demand an end to unpaid placements that exclude low-SES students from some courses and cause 'placement poverty' for many.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.