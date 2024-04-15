Top Stories
Home | Top Stories | NSW to miss housing targets due to lack of builders

NSW to miss housing targets due to lack of builders

By: NCA Newswire in Top Stories, VET & TAFE, Workforce April 15, 2024 0

The plummeting number of apprentices and school-leavers studying trades will cripple the Minns government’s plans to build 75,000 homes a year, a peak housing body has warned.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue