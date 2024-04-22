HEDx Podcast: How universities can successfully merge – Episode 114

Top Stories
By: Martin Betts and Anthony Finkelstein in Opinion, Policy & Reform, Technology, Top Stories, VC's corner April 22, 2024 0

Anthony Finkelstein is the vice-chancellor of City, University of London, which is set to merge with St George's University of London on August 1.

This week, he sits down with HEDx's Martin Betts to talk about how the the institutions can be drawn together through technological disruption and transformation:

"Our sector is being massively digitally disrupted and it is only [through] addressing financial sustainability through the creative adoption of digital technology, which has the potential to significantly improve the quality of delivery of education."

