ACSES director Professor Shamit Saggar and deputy director Professor John Phillimore. Picture: Supplied/ACSES

Equity research grants open

By: Erin Morley in Industry & Research, Research Funding, Top Stories March 20, 2024 0

The Australian Centre for Student Equity and Success (ACSES) has announced the first of its 2024-25 grants and scholarships, one of which will fund up to three $150,000 research programs.

