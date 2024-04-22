University of Wollongong Micheal Still said the decision of vice-chancellor Patricia Davidson to step down was the move of a "highly responsible" CEO. Picture: NCA Newswire
Fifth VC role now open as UOW boss steps down
By: Tim Dodd
in News, Top Stories, VC's corner
April 22, 2024
University of Wollongong vice-chancellor Patricia Davidson has made the surprise decision to step down after only three years in the role, saying that it is time for new leadership at the institution.
