Ernst and Young (EY) Oceania education leader Alison Cairns says we need to put humans at the centre of digital transformation in universities.

Can uni tech keep up with staff and student expectations? Part II

By: Erin Morley in Analysis, Features, Policy & Reform, Technology, Top Stories, Workforce April 3, 2024

A university technology consultant says posting lecture recordings is not digital transformation, and that digital change in unis may be halting at the leadership level, resulting in unsatisfied students and staff.

