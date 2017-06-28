Battle of the brands: which uni has the best marketing?

Campus Review news editor Patrick Avenell was dismayed to see his local bus displaying an advertisement for his alma mater, Australian National University, the top-ranked university in Australia. He thought the ad, and its placement on a humble people-carrier, cheapened the university’s brand. But ANU is not alone in splashing out on flashy marketing, albeit on public transport. In 2015, for instance, the Group of Eight collectively spent $76 million on marketing, advertising and promotions; an average of $9.5 million per university.