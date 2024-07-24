Group of Eight chief executive Vicki Thomson said new international student legislation is having an impact on universities' ability to fund R&D. Picture: NCA Newswire/Nikki Short
Go8 “roadmap” outlines how govt can get R&D to 3% GDP
By: Tim Dodd
in Industry & Research, Research News, Top Stories
July 24, 2024
Group of Eight universities have urged the federal government to adopt a 10-year plan to lift Australia’s investment in research and development to three per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) to boost the nation’s capacity for productivity growth.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
Membership Login