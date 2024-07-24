HEDx Podcast: Four possible futures for higher education – Episode 127

A former vice-chancellor of a UK university has published research that outlines four possible scenarios for the future of higher education in England.

Sir Chris Husbands was vice-chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University in England from 2016 to 2023, and is currently the inaugural chair of the UK Teaching Excellence Framework.

The professor sees an acute need for leaders to listen to the dispossessed, who miss out on higher education.

He argues that complacency and arrogance in university leaders leaves higher education at risk of being unable to embrace technology, evolve culture, and engage communities.