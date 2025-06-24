What are your options for student accommodation right now?

Finding the right accommodation is one of the most important decisions facing university students, especially in cities like Melbourne, where enrolments are high and housing supply is limited. Currently, the market offers a range of options, each differing in cost, support services, and overall stability.

For many, student housing in Melbourne is about more than proximity to campus. It’s also about access to a secure, well-managed environment that promotes academic progress and social well-being.

To help with this decision, here’s a breakdown of some of the most common housing models and how they align with students’ needs.

Purpose-built student accommodation

For students balancing academic demands with independent living, accommodation designed specifically for study and support can offer greater stability. This is the approach taken by Journal Student Living. It combines private rooms with shared study, kitchen, and recreational facilities, supported by on-site staff and secure building access.

At Campus House, students live just 20 metres from the University of Melbourne, 150 metres from Trinity College, and 850 metres from RMIT, with easy access to nearby institutions. The building also includes dedicated study zones, rooftop gardens, and communal areas designed to support focused study and social connection.

University-operated housing

Many universities offer accommodation either directly or through affiliated providers, often located near campus. These options provide convenience and a built-in student community. However, places are limited, applications are competitive, and inclusions vary by provider.

Shared living arrangements

Shared living is common for students, especially those moving in with friends or joining an existing flat. While it can seem cheaper upfront, it often comes with split bills, unclear responsibilities, and limited privacy. There’s also no formal support, which can make daily life harder for students settling into a new city.

As a new Journal Student Living location opening in 2026, Market Way offers a purpose-built alternative to shared living. It provides furnished rooms, dedicated study areas, social spaces, and onsite support, all covered by one weekly fee that includes internet, utilities, and building access.

The building is also centrally located, just 380 metres from RMIT and close to other major institutions. This makes it easier to stay connected to classes and campus life.

Private market rentals

Renting through the private market gives students full control over where and how they live, but it also means managing everything independently. Lease terms are often rigid, with tenants responsible for bills, maintenance, and any disputes.

For students balancing assignments and deadlines, this can add unnecessary stress. Availability can also be limited near major campuses, and students without a rental history may struggle to secure a lease.

Journal Student Living provides a simpler option, with move-in-ready rooms available in a range of layouts. Options include studios, suites, and two-, three-, and four-bedroom ensuite apartments. All rooms are fully furnished and located close to major universities, helping students stay focused without the complications of renting privately.

Compare options and find what fits

Students have access to a range of accommodation types, but not all offer the same level of support, comfort, or convenience. For those looking for well-located, move-in-ready housing with community and privacy built in, Journal Student Living offers a purpose-built model that addresses the gaps found in other types of housing.

To learn more about availability, room types, and support services, visit the Journal Student Living website.