PedagogyWorkforce

Why psychology education must evolve with the profession

While welcoming the expansion of paid prac, the gap between university education and the complex contexts of working clinical practice remain.

Kylie HendersonJuly 29, 2026Last Updated: July 29, 2026
0 4 minutes read
Psychologists are likely to work in disability, primary care, schools, workplaces or digital health as well as the traditional consulting room. Image: iStock/Nicky Lloyd

Recent debates over psychology training have become dominated by one question: should we change the qualification pathway?

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