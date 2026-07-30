Home/Pedagogy/Psychology ed must evolve with profession PedagogyWorkforce Why psychology education must evolve with the profession While welcoming the expansion of paid prac, the gap between university education and the complex contexts of working clinical practice remain. Kylie HendersonJuly 29, 2026Last Updated: July 29, 20260 4 minutes read Psychologists are likely to work in disability, primary care, schools, workplaces or digital health as well as the traditional consulting room. Image: iStock/Nicky Lloyd Recent debates over psychology training have become dominated by one question: should we change the qualification pathway? Please login below to view content or subscribe now. Membership Login Username or Email: Password: subscribe now | forgot password? Remember Me Tagsacademic vs practise Commonwealth Prac Payment healthcare workforce paid prac psychology training gap