Commentary
Compliance and completion: In the ATEC era visibility is key
Institutions that build capability around student data can fulfil their statutory obligations and help students finish their degrees.
When the Australian Universities Accord landed in February 2024, it arrived with the weight of a generational document. Four hundred pages, forty-seven recommendations, and a vision of 80 per cent of working-age Australians holding a tertiary qualification by 2050.
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