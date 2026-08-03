Commentary

Compliance and completion: In the ATEC era visibility is key

Institutions that build capability around student data can fulfil their statutory obligations and help students finish their degrees.

Zanthi AvilaAugust 3, 2026Last Updated: August 3, 2026
0 3 minutes read
Does your institution know, today, which enrolled students are off track to complete, and why? Image: iStock: narvo vexar

When the Australian Universities Accord landed in February 2024, it arrived with the weight of a generational document. Four hundred pages, forty-seven recommendations, and a vision of 80 per cent of working-age Australians holding a tertiary qualification by 2050.

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