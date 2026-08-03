Podcasts

Global partnerships: Transformational or transactional?

This episode looks at whether higher education’s actions around creating global partnerships have been effective for students, institutions, or the sector

Martin BettsAugust 3, 2026Last Updated: August 3, 2026
0 1 minute read
Left to right: Shân Wareing, Weihong Liang, Paul Mazerolle, Joe Chicharo and Helen Bartlett. Image: Supplied

The fourth episode in our series, The AI Inflection Point, this conversation looks at whether higher education’s actions around creating global partnerships have actually been effective for students, for institutions, or for the sector?

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