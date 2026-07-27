As interactive displays, AV-over-IP, hybrid learning tools and connected classrooms are moving from pilot projects to core infrastructure, the people specifying and managing that technology are looking for somewhere to compare options, ask hard questions and learn from peers facing the same decisions.

At Integrate 2026, from 2 to 4 September at ICC Sydney, we are bringing together more than 120 exhibitors across 10 technology zones to do just that. For those professionals working in the higher education sector whose responsibilities cover AV, IT and learning environments, Integrate is the place to see how the technology reshaping campuses actually performs, side by side and in person.

A show floor built around learning spaces

A number of Integrate’s 10 technology zones speak directly to those working in tertiary environments.

Projection, Video and Interactive Displays showcases the screens and collaboration surfaces that are now standard in lecture theatres and flexible learning rooms.

showcases the screens and collaboration surfaces that are now standard in lecture theatres and flexible learning rooms. UCC, Conferencing and Collaboration covers the platforms that support hybrid teaching and remote participation.

covers the platforms that support hybrid teaching and remote participation. IT Networking and Software Solutions addresses the infrastructure that ties it all together.

addresses the infrastructure that ties it all together. Digital Signage and Audio Systems rounds out the tools that shape how information moves across a campus.

Rather than reading spec sheets, visitors can compare products from competing suppliers in one place, test them, and talk directly to the people who build and support them.

For institutions who often work with long procurement cycles and stakeholder sign-offs, that direct access shortens the distance between evaluating a solution and making the case for it internally.

The AETM connection

Integrate’s relationship with the education sector runs deep through its partnership with the Australian Education Technology Management association (AETM).

AETM is made up largely of educational technology managers, directors and IT professionals from universities and TAFE colleges across Australia and New Zealand. Its members are responsible for technology in teaching spaces that serve more than a million students.

That partnership takes a visible form through the AETM K-12 Conference, held on the first day of Integrate 2026. The half-day conference is a focused session on current AV education technologies and how they apply in classroom and learning environments, specifically within the K-12 school sector.

It brings together AV coordinators, IT managers and technology professionals from primary and secondary schools alongside product specialists and solution providers. The conference is a paid event, but free for AETM members.

While the K-12 Conference speaks to the school sector, it sits within a wider education programme at Integrate that reaches across both school and tertiary environments, giving professionals from every level of education a reason to attend.

Tech Talks: Education across three days

The Integrate and AVIXA Tech Talks run across all three days in the Tech Talks Theatre on the show floor. Developed in partnership with the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), the programme looks at trends and their practical applications shaping today’s industry. Topics for 2026 include AI in AV, real-time video analysis, sustainability, hybrid workplace technology and live events.

For technology managers in higher education, the sessions offer the kind of structured, vendor-neutral learning that is usually only available through international travel.

The AI in AV sessions, in particular, reflect a question many campuses are working through right now: where does technology add real value in teaching and operations, and where does it not? The Tech Talks are a paid programme, with sessions available across the three days.

Recognising the next generation

Integrate also invests in the people who will build and manage the campuses of the future. The AVIXA Tech Crew, running on 4 September, gives secondary school students a one-day introduction to the AV industry, including a panel of young professionals sharing their career paths and a guided tour of the show floor. For educators thinking about pathways into technology careers, it is a practical example of the industry engaging with students directly.

Planning your visit

Entry to the Integrate 2026 show floor is free to register, and one registration also covers the co-located Security Exhibition and Conference and Fire Security Expo. The Tech Talks and the AETM K-12 Conference are paid programmes, though AETM members attend the K-12 Conference at no cost.

For university professionals, the value is in the concentration: 10 technology zones, more than 120 suppliers, a dedicated education programme and three days of learning in one venue.

Whether the goal is comparing interactive displays for a lecture theatre refresh, understanding AV-over-IP for a campus network, or staying abreast of the future of education technology, Integrate is a direct route to the answers.

Registration is open now at integrate-expo.com/register