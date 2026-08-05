Policy & Reform
Why do less than a third of fee-free TAFE students finish courses?
New completion data has renewed debate about fee-free TAFE, but experts say the numbers do not yet tell the full story.
Fee-free TAFE has been promoted as one of the Albanese government’s key education policies to train more nurses and builders. But new course completion figures released last week have sparked debate among industry leaders about whether the policy is working.
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