Professor Kerry London. Picture: Supplied

HEDx Podcast: Torrens University leaders on the relevance of HE

By: Martin Betts in Analysis, Industry & Research, Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories September 18, 2024

A debate facilitated in June by popular online institution Torrens University Australia discussed whether higher education, as it is currently delivered, is still relevant in volatile local and global tertiary education industries.

The uni's Research and Innovation Week  debate heard the views of Australian and international guests, including:

  • Medy Hassan:  Founder & Director Haus Holdings and University of Canberra council member
  • Professor Stuart Green:  A professor in the School of Construction Management at the University of Reading
  • Dr Samantha Ratnam: Leader of the Victorian Greens
  • Victoria Saint: Research Fellow & Doctoral Candidate in the School of Public Health at Bielefeld University in Germany and a former WHO consultant in its department of public health
  • Dr Claire Davidson:  Associate dean of Business & Hospitality at Torrens University Australia
  • Professor Matthew Mundy: Executive dean of Health and Education at Torrens University Australia

The debate was facilitated by Torrens vice-chancellor, Professor Alwyn Louw, and its vice-chancellor of research, Professor Kerry London.

