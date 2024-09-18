HEDx Podcast: Torrens University leaders on the relevance of HE

A debate facilitated in June by popular online institution Torrens University Australia discussed whether higher education, as it is currently delivered, is still relevant in volatile local and global tertiary education industries.

The uni's Research and Innovation Week debate heard the views of Australian and international guests, including:

Medy Hassan: Founder & Director Haus Holdings and University of Canberra council member

Professor Stuart Green: A professor in the School of Construction Management at the University of Reading

Dr Samantha Ratnam: Leader of the Victorian Greens

Victoria Saint: Research Fellow & Doctoral Candidate in the School of Public Health at Bielefeld University in Germany and a former WHO consultant in its department of public health

Dr Claire Davidson: Associate dean of Business & Hospitality at Torrens University Australia

Professor Matthew Mundy: Executive dean of Health and Education at Torrens University Australia

The debate was facilitated by Torrens vice-chancellor, Professor Alwyn Louw, and its vice-chancellor of research, Professor Kerry London.

