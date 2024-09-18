HEDx Podcast: Torrens University leaders on the relevance of HE

A debate facilitated in June by popular online institution Torrens University Australia discussed whether higher education, as it is currently delivered, is still relevant in volatile local and global tertiary education industries.
The uni's Research and Innovation Week debate heard the views of Australian and international guests, including:
- Medy Hassan: Founder & Director Haus Holdings and University of Canberra council member
- Professor Stuart Green: A professor in the School of Construction Management at the University of Reading
- Dr Samantha Ratnam: Leader of the Victorian Greens
- Victoria Saint: Research Fellow & Doctoral Candidate in the School of Public Health at Bielefeld University in Germany and a former WHO consultant in its department of public health
- Dr Claire Davidson: Associate dean of Business & Hospitality at Torrens University Australia
- Professor Matthew Mundy: Executive dean of Health and Education at Torrens University Australia
The debate was facilitated by Torrens vice-chancellor, Professor Alwyn Louw, and its vice-chancellor of research, Professor Kerry London.
Read more: HEDx Podcast: The story of Torrens University – Episode 113 | Analysis: Comparing international tertiary education systems | UOW, Griffith, La Trobe, CQU score top positions in global MBA rankings
