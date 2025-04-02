On Campus

62% Jewish students, staff feel unsafe on campus: Survey

A survey of over 500 Jewish and Israeli university students and staff revealed about 67% have experienced antisemitism on campus following Parliamentary inquiries that found inadequate responses from university management

Members of the Jewish community gather to protest. University of Sydney pro-Palestine encampment counter-protest. Pro-Israel counter-protesters gathered at the University of Sydney's campus during a pro-Palestine encampment rally in May, 2024. Picture: Britta Campion

A survey of 550 university staff and students found six in 10 experienced antisemitic comments, and about the same felt unsafe on campus due to Israel-Gaza driven conflict in Australia.

