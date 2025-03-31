On Campus
800 ANU staff vote no confidence in chancellor, vice-chancellor at “scandal-plagued” university
NTEU president Alison Barnes said ANU's scandals have "piled higher than the Telstra Tower," referring to the university leadership's second paid jobs and sketchy spending of university money
Nearly all Australian National University (ANU) union members on Thursday supported a vote of no confidence in vice-chancellor Genevieve Bell and chancellor Julie Bishop.
