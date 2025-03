Home/Top Stories/ “Portrayed as a place that isn’t what I know it to be”: Professor Bell on ANU’s public perception Top StoriesVC's corner “Portrayed as a place that isn’t what I know it to be”: Professor Bell on ANU’s public perception Erin Morley 3 minutes read

ANU vice-chancellor Genevieve Bell with Rachel Marape at James Marape, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea's address to the ANU in February, 2024. Picture: Martin Ollman

Australian National University's (ANU) vice-chancellor Genevieve Bell has made a statement confirming she plans to stand by her university after a "four-month negative media campaign."

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login