The benefits of Software as a Service for higher education [sponsored]

The potential benefits for higher education providers of switching from current IT software capability and embracing cloud technologies, and in particular Software as a Service (SaaS), are significant.

A new report published by TechnologyOne in conjunction with Insight Economics and IBRS reveals a sector-wide benefit of switching to SaaS of $252bn over the next 10 years.

At an institutional level other advantages include increased compliance with cybersecurity obligations, and productivity gains from non-IT staff being better able to manage the technology they use every day.

To discuss the key points of the report and the benefits of SaaS in more detail, the Campus Review podcast is joined by Peter Nikoletatos, Industry General Manager – Education at TechnologyOne, and Melanie Kelly, General Manager at Insight Economics.