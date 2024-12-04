Top Stories
Professor Kelly Matthews (right) at HEDx's Future Solutions conference. Picture: HEDx

HEDx Podcast: Time to partner with students and tech – Episode 147

December 4, 2024

The last episode from HEDx's Future Solutions conference features interim pro-vice-chancellor of teaching and learning at the University of Queensland Professor Kelly Mathews.

She joins Martin Betts to discuss a survey of over 8000 university students about how they use artificial intelligence.

She is followed by a panel that included deputy vice-chancellor (education and students) at the University of Technology Sydney Kylie Readman, deputy vice-chancellor (academic) at Deakin University Professor Lix Johnson, vice-chancellor of Western Sydney University George Williams, president of Torrens University Linda Brown of Torrens, and industry executive of higher education at Microsoft Katie Ford.

They call on universities to partner with students and the tech company eco-system. Is HE brave enough to get out of its lane?

