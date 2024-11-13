HEDx Podcast: Partner or perish – the importance of collaboration – Episode 144

This episode discusses innovation from beyond public universities into the tertiary system, looking at innovative partnerships with global universities and private providers.

It also demonstrates how partnerships with employer and tech companies can allow tertiary providers to thrive.

President-elect of the Higher Education Research and Development Society of Australasia (HERDSA), Professor Christy Collis, hosts a panel that includes former vice-chancellor of Avondale University, Kerri-Lee Krause, chief executive of creative industries college Collart, Sam Jacob, senior business advisor Scott Luckett, and chief executive of Arizona State University's Institute of Health and Management, Bijo Kunnumpurath, and more.

