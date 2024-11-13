Top Stories
Home | Radio+TV | Podcasts | HEDx Podcast: Partner or perish – the importance of collaboration – Episode 144

HEDx Podcast: Partner or perish – the importance of collaboration – Episode 144

By: Martin Betts in Podcasts, Policy & Reform, Radio+TV, Top Stories November 13, 2024 0

This episode discusses innovation from beyond public universities into the tertiary system, looking at innovative partnerships with global universities and private providers.

It also demonstrates how partnerships with employer and tech companies can allow tertiary providers to thrive.

President-elect of the Higher Education Research and Development Society of Australasia (HERDSA), Professor Christy Collis, hosts a panel that includes former vice-chancellor of Avondale University, Kerri-Lee Krause, chief executive of creative industries college Collart, Sam Jacob, senior business advisor Scott Luckett, and chief executive of Arizona State University's Institute of Health and Management, Bijo Kunnumpurath, and more.

Read more: Q&A: How AI will impact academic practice | Healthcare and hospitality to be impacted by student cap

Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Tagged with:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue