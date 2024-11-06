HEDx Podcast: How can public universities innovate? – Episode 143

Top Stories
By: Martin Betts in Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories, VC's corner November 6, 2024 0

University of Wollongong interim vice-chancellor John Dewar hosted a panel of public university leaders at the HEDx conference in Brisbane last Thursday.

Panelists were University of Queensland vice-chancellor Deborah Terry, University of the Sunshine Coast leader Helen Bartlett, James Cook University vice-chancellor Simon Biggs, and University of New England leader Chris Moran.

The leaders outlined what kind of innovations respond best to the challenges facing the sector during times of unprecedented change.

