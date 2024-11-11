Top Stories
Home | Analysis | Biggest HE challenges for 2025-26: Opinion

Biggest HE challenges for 2025-26: Opinion

By: Greg Whateley in Analysis, Industry & Research, Opinion, Top Stories November 11, 2024 0

There are always issues and challenges facing institutions in the Higher Education sector and although these do vary from year to year, some issues remain significant and longstanding.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue