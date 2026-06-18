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‘Game changer’: Researchers gear up as Australia joins Horizon Europe
“I would love to pick the brains of my collaborators overseas”: Academics are buzzing with excitement after Australia joined the $155bn research fund.
Australian academics will be able to access a significantly larger pool of money for research and development after the Albanese government concluded negotiations to join Horizon Europe, the European Union’s $155bn research fund.
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