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‘Game changer’: Researchers gear up as Australia joins Horizon Europe

“I would love to pick the brains of my collaborators overseas”: Academics are buzzing with excitement after Australia joined the $155bn research fund.

Erin MorleyJune 17, 2026Last Updated: June 17, 2026
0 3 minutes read
Professor Luis Salvador-Carulla could access up to $15 million in research funding a year. Picture: University of Canberra media.
Professor Luis Salvador-Carulla could access up to $15 million in research funding a year. Picture: University of Canberra media.

Australian academics will be able to access a significantly larger pool of money for research and development after the Albanese government concluded negotiations to join Horizon Europe, the European Union’s $155bn research fund.

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