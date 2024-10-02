HEDx Podcast: ROI within two years for all learners – Episode 138

David Stofenmacher is the founder and CEO of the Online University of Mexico (UTEL), a Mexican private university that has established a global education company Scala.

Scala partners with multiple Latin American universities to teach 120,000 students overall. Mr Stofenmacher joins Martin Betts and Josh Nester from SEEK Investments to describe his mission to provide a return on interest (ROI) within two years for all learners.

He illustrates how a high education entrepreneur needs to be patient and prepared to learn and change every day.

