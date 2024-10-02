Top Stories
Home | International Education | HEDx Podcast: ROI within two years for all learners – Episode 138

HEDx Podcast: ROI within two years for all learners – Episode 138

By: Martin Betts in International Education, Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories October 2, 2024 0

David Stofenmacher is the founder and CEO of the Online University of Mexico (UTEL), a Mexican private university that has established a global education company Scala.

Scala partners with multiple Latin American universities to teach 120,000 students overall. Mr Stofenmacher joins Martin Betts and Josh Nester from SEEK Investments to describe his mission to provide a return on interest (ROI) within two years for all learners.

He illustrates how a high education entrepreneur needs to be patient and prepared to learn and change every day.

Read more: ESOS Bill: Senate reopens submissions, sets new hearing date as Bill labelled “dog’s breakfast” | Analysis: Comparing international tertiary education systems | Report: 620,000 permanent migrant workers and $70bn “ready to be activated”

Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Tagged with:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue