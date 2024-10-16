HEDx Podcast: How can we teach students to think critically? – Episode 140

Top Stories
By: Martin Betts in Opinion, Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories October 16, 2024 0

Ulrik Juul Christensen is the Danish founder of Area9 Lyceum, a cloud-based adaptive-learning software provider headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Boston, Massachusetts.

In this episode, the founder outlines theories of achieving mastery through adaptive learning techniques supported by technology.

He sees the number-one challenge for global higher education providers as working out how to prepare students to ask the right intelligent questions, not only provide knowledge to intelligent students to have all the right answers.

