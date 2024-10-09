HEDx Podcast: George Williams on fighting for students’ interests – Episode 139

The new vice-chancellor of Western Sydney University says universities need to admit they have a problem.

In this episode, Professor George Williams argues universities have lost their focus on students, and as a result, have lost their social licenses. While institutions think they themselves are valuable, some in the community do not.

There is a compelling need to change, he says, to focus on students, to embrace community, and to partner and use technology to meet students where they are, not where we want them to be.

