Top Stories
Home | News | Program for educators to buy home with 10% deposit, lenders mortgage insurance waived

Program for educators to buy home with 10% deposit, lenders mortgage insurance waived

By: Erin Morley in News, Top Stories, Workforce August 12, 2024 0

A scheme by broking company Portfolio Brokers enables anyone who works in the education sector to apply for a home loan with a 10 per cent deposit and avoid lenders mortgage insurance (LMI).

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue