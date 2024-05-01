Swinburne underpaid staff $2m

Top Stories
By: Erin Morley and NCA Newswire in Top Stories, Workforce May 1, 2024

Swinburne University has reported itself to the Fair Work Ombudsman after an investigation found more than 1800 current and former staff had been underpaid between 2017 and 2023.

