HEDx Podcast: Live from the ASU+GSV Summit – Episode 116

This week, Martin Betts attended the 2024 Arizona State University + Global Silicon Valley Summit in San Diego.

Along with the co-chief executive of mentoring ed-tech Vygo, Joel Di Trapani (pictured), Martin led a panel of Australian higher education technology experts to compare Australian university tech opportunities to those in the US.

The panel included chief executive of Torrens University Australia Linda Brown, chief executive of Edugrowth David Linke, and director of digital learning at Chegg, Candace Sue.

The ASU+GSV Summit is an education technology meeting for industry leaders, educators and investors.