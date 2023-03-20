Top Stories
Flinders VC Professor Colin Stirling, The University of Manchester Interim Director of the Dalton Nuclear Institute Professor Clint Sharrad and South Australia’s Premier Peter Malinauskas. Picture: Supplied.

Flinders Uni unveils new nuclear degrees ahead of AUKUS deal

By: Emilie Lauer March 20, 2023

Flinders University has announced a global academic collaboration to offer new nuclear degrees and research opportunities amid the signing of the landmark AUKUS deal.

