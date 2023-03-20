Flinders Uni unveils new nuclear degrees ahead of AUKUS deal

Flinders University has announced a global academic collaboration to offer new nuclear degrees and research opportunities amid the signing of the landmark AUKUS deal.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Flinders University has announced a global academic collaboration to offer new nuclear degrees and research opportunities amid the signing of the landmark AUKUS deal.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.