Australia’s RMIT University partners with HCLTech to seamlessly transition SAMS to AWS Cloud

HCLTech, a leading global technology company and member of Oracle’s Partner Network, has delivered a cloud-first transformation and application modernisation project for RMIT University’s Student Administration Management System (SAMS).

Founded in 1887, RMIT is a multi-sector university of technology, design and enterprise, with more than 96,000 students and close to 10,000 staff globally across campuses and sites in Australia, Vietnam and Barcelona.

Modernisation of Core System Information Systems in the higher education industry has traditionally been fraught with risks.

RMIT had been running the PeopleSoft Solution, SAMS, since 1999. SAMS holds the administration records for RMIT’s approximately 96,000 students.

In April 2022 the SAMS on-premise system was upgraded and migrated to AWS Public cloud, delivering the University better system performance with simplified support.

The upgrade has also enabled enhanced security protection and cyber resilience for people, data, and operations with a new single sign-on and API authentication.

The upgraded Campus solution offers new technology that enables access to future features, improving the overall user experience. The more responsive navigation and faster page load times improve user experience and productivity.

Following the successful system go-live on 22 April 2022, RMIT’s Academic Registrar, Connie Merlino said, “Ensuring our students have a great experience is our number one priority so I’m delighted there was no disruption whatsoever to our systems during the SAMS migration to AWS Cloud.”

RMIT’s Chief Information Officer Sinan Erbay said, “It was a very smooth transition indeed, I’m very proud of what the combined RMIT and HCLTech teams have achieved. The project is an example of best practice effective cross-collaboration between a wide range of different stakeholders across the University.”

Shalabh Narain, Vice President at HCLTech and Client Partner for RMIT agreed.

“The SAMS system migration was like working on a car when the engine’s still running, a feat which really couldn’t have been achieved without a ‘One team’ mindset”, Narain said.

“I’m really pleased about how collaboratively the HCLTech and RMIT teams came together with a very simple goal in mind going live seamlessly.”

Going forward HCLTech will provide ongoing managed services for RMIT’s Peoplesoft application using their MASCoT ™ (Managed Services with Continuous Improvement to Transformation) framework.

This cloud migration and application modernisation project will help accelerate RMIT’s digital transformation journey. The ultimate goal is an integrated, output-based and future-proofed global IT operating model that drives innovation and IT excellence by improving agility, efficiency and scalability. This technology uplift will enable users an improved experience and access to new futures.

