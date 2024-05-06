Top Stories
Home | Top Stories | Western Sydney Uni has a new leader
George Williams, currently a deputy vice-chancellor at UNSW, will be the next vice-chancellor of Western Sydney University. Picture: Supplied

Western Sydney Uni has a new leader

By: Tim Dodd in Top Stories, VC's corner May 6, 2024 0

An eminent constitutional lawyer, who was a powerful advocate for the yes case in the Voice referendum, has been named as the next vice-chancellor of the Western Sydney University.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue