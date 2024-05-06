Western Sydney Uni has a new leader

An eminent constitutional lawyer, who was a powerful advocate for the yes case in the Voice referendum, has been named as the next vice-chancellor of the Western Sydney University.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
An eminent constitutional lawyer, who was a powerful advocate for the yes case in the Voice referendum, has been named as the next vice-chancellor of the Western Sydney University.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.