How does student cheating impact lecturers? podcast

With the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns, universities have been forced to undertake online examinations which has made it easier for students to cheat.

According to Associate Professor from the University of South Australia Christopher Deneen, students cheating on their exams also affects their lecturers.

“If the assessment results are tainted, instructors' feedback won’t hit the mark and won’t show student’s progression.

"If each year we can’t improve our programs based on how well our students did, then it creates a lot of problems.”

Deenen urges universities to re-distribute the weight of assessments into other forms of tasks that are much more resistant to cheating.

He joined Campus Review to discuss the importance of accurate assessment for both students and lecturers.