HEDx podcast – TEDI-London: taking the blinkers off global engineering education, episode 48

Professor Judy Raper, CEO of TEDI-London, joins the podcast to describe how an alliance of research powerhouses Arizona State University, UNSW and Kings College are reconceiving design and engineering education in a start-up in London.

A staff cohort with no lecturers delivering problem-based learning in industry partnerships, using the most advanced pedagogy and learning technologies, with no distractions of research: is this experiment a pointer toward the decoupling of the teaching-research nexus and the future of professional education?