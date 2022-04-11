Top Stories
Home | On Campus | HEDx podcast – TEDI-London: taking the blinkers off global engineering education, episode 48

HEDx podcast – TEDI-London: taking the blinkers off global engineering education, episode 48

By: Martin Betts in On Campus, Opinion, Podcasts, Top Stories April 11, 2022 0

Professor Judy Raper, CEO of TEDI-London, joins the podcast to describe how an alliance of research powerhouses Arizona State University, UNSW and Kings College are reconceiving design and engineering education in a start-up in London.

A staff cohort with no lecturers delivering problem-based learning in industry partnerships, using the most advanced pedagogy and learning technologies, with no distractions of research: is this experiment a pointer toward the decoupling of the teaching-research nexus and the future of professional education?

Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Tagged with:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.