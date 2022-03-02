HEDx podcast: Speaking out for the sector – Catriona Jackson, episode 45

Catriona Jackson the CEO of Universities Australia joins the HEDx podcast in the aftermath of the ministerial non-approval of six ARC Discovery grants, the tightrope-walking around foreign interference and research partnerships, and as campuses reopen with staff and students, particularly women, having some reluctance regarding what they are returning to.

Immediately following our first HEDx Live event on gender equity and culture, and with a federal election on the horizon, this episode raises the importance of robust, straight-talking for the future of the sector.