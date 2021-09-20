The solution to Australia’s tech skills shortage is in our own backyard: opinion

Australia’s technology industry is struggling to fill job vacancies at an alarming rate. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reports that 27 per cent of all Australian businesses are having difficulty finding suitable staff, and with COVID-19 putting a halt on the number of skilled migrants able to enter the country, we must look closer to home to source developers, engineers and other mission critical staff. We also need to ensure that the courses they study adequately prepare them for roles in the technology industry.