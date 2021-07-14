Top Stories
UNESCO Science Report 2021: the race against time for smarter development – Opinion

UNESCO Science Report 2021: the race against time for smarter development – Opinion

By: Anand Kulkarni in Industry & Research, Top Stories July 14, 2021 0

The recently released global Science Report by UNESCO is a timely and stark reminder of the role of innovation in the COVID-19 world. This 736 page tome is a both a retrospective and agenda-setting document, conducted every five years, highlighting the importance of collaboration, coordination, open access and open science in the fight against the pandemic as a means of fostering complementary capabilities, joint discovery of knowledge and rapid deployment of solutions.

