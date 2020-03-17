Strictly Speaking | Wussification

Words which can only be defined in negative terms are not the most constructive in our vocabulary. Wuss is one such, usually defined as “a weak or ineffectual person”, i.e. not strong, lacking courage, indecisive, not on top of things, and sometimes, effeminate. Which of those negative characteristics is intended can be quite unclear from its casual use in conversation or in print. A citational reference to “wussy bank types” (Oxford English Dictionary online), bundles the negatives into a general kind of social disenchantment. The indeterminacy of wuss makes it even harder to pin down what’s meant by the verb wussify and the derivative noun wussification. The American Urban Dictionary’s paraphrase for wussification could express either feminist or male chauvinist values: “Men used to be real men, now they are becoming wimpy and sissy…” A recent Australian newspaper report had wussification applied to children’s sport and upbringing, arguing against the approach that suggests young girls and boys shouldn’t be subjected to the continual winners-or-losers dichotomy of sports competitions – because it is character-building! The same negative label is elsewhere fastened onto education, in the “wussification of American schools”. It neglects the fact that the non-competitive approach to education taken in Finland seems to correlate with their students graduating as thoroughly well-educated and collaborative adults. Maybe what Australia needs now is more wussiness and less grandstanding!