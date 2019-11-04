Top Stories
What's wrong with Jacques? Academic's history with dementia spurs research

What’s wrong with Jacques? Academic’s history with dementia spurs research

By: Conor Burke November 4, 2019

Olivier Piguet knew something was wrong with his cousin Jacques. During a phone conversation, Olivier’s mother mentioned that Jacques, then a successful and well-liked optometrist in his local Swiss town, was acting peculiar. Suddenly rude to customers and falling out with his business partner, he was struggling to keep the business running. Olivier told his mother that this sounded like the early symptoms of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

