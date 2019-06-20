Top Stories
Home | On Campus | On the move: July
UQ vice chancellor Peter Høj. Photo: AAP/ Megan Slade

On the move: July

By: Kate Prendergast in On Campus, On the Move, Top Stories June 20, 2019 0

RETIRING ON LAURELS
One year from now, the University of Queensland’s VC, Professor Peter Høj, will be stepping down from a long era in the top job.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2019 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.