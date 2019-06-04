How VitalSource® is making it easier for students and institutions to find accessible content

VitalSource® is a proven innovator and trusted partner for institutions globally. Their platforms provide students and educators with access to immersive, engaging digital content, while interactive study and analytics tools give users experiences and insights that cannot be achieved with print textbooks. Bookshelf® is the world’s leading platform for distributing, accessing, consuming, and engaging with those materials, and can be accessed online or 100% offline on any device. It connects students to interactive content from over 1,000 global and local language publishers for study in class or on the go.