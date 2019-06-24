Cybersecurity demands more education and training

Cybercrime is escalating worldwide, and with a massive demand for cybersecurity professionals, universities need to respond by offering more graduate and undergraduate programs to equip the workforce with the experts it needs to protect against hackers and other cyber threats.

In every sector of the economy, for individuals, business and government, there is a need for some level of cyber defence, with hackers increasingly targeting the information systems of people and organisations globally.

The growth in popularity of cloud-based services, mobile devices and social networking sites has meant an increasing number of individuals and organisations are being exposed to evolving and sometimes highly sophisticated cyber threats.

Moreover, with the growth of ‘big data’ and the intelligence it brings, new laws in Australia and elsewhere are forcing organisations to better comply with privacy laws and to protect their digital assets. Under the Notifiable Data Breaches (NDB) scheme introduced in February 2018, breaches covered by the scheme must be reported to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC).1

These are no small matters. Just this month, the Australian National University (ANU) revealed it was the victim of a significant data breach in late 2018, when a sophisticated operator accessed its systems illegally. The hacker accessed significant amounts of personal staff, student and visitor data extending back 19 years. With foreign government involvement suspected, ANU is working closely with Australian government security agencies to investigate the breach, which was only discovered in May 2019.

Skills gap looming

Put simply, there aren’t enough IT security experts to go around because demand is growing so rapidly. The gap in the global market for cybersecurity professionals is estimated at close to three million.2

The Asia-Pacific region is facing the largest talent shortfall, with unmet demand for 2.15 million experts. The need is driven partly by the rise in crime and partly by the new cybersecurity and data privacy laws being enacted throughout the region.

The Cisco 2018 Asia Pacific Security Capabilities Benchmark Study3 found Asia-Pacific companies are subjected to six cyber threats every minute. Moreover, 64 per cent of the organisations that suffered a breach said it cost them more than US$500,000 ($720,000), while almost one in 10 companies reported that an attack cost more than US$10 million ($14.4 million).

A recent OAIC report shows that almost 1000 data breaches were notified to the commissioner between 1 April 2018 and 31 March 2019. More than a third of all breaches notified were due directly to human error, while 60 per cent were traced back to malicious or criminal attacks.4

Training essential for better protection

The OAIC believes the predominance of human factors in data breaches highlights the importance of education and training for all employees who handle personal information.

“Best practice approaches in organisations to protect against data breaches involve a dedicated training program comprising face-to-face training and e-learning, supported by tools and ongoing communication on how employees can stay safe from evolving threats,” the OAIC said in its recent report.5

This underscores the importance of tertiary education producing more cybersecurity professionals with the skills to protect organisations against sophisticated cyber attacks. Undergraduate and postgraduate programs can equip professionals with the tools and techniques needed to predict, identify and mitigate cyber risk, protecting organisations, people, their data and rights.

Security experts need to understand the practical and theoretical dimensions of IT security across a range of fundamental areas, such as network security and vulnerability assessment, information security, digital forensics, wireless device security, information warfare and database security. IT security managers are needed by organisations to develop and manage a full defence.

Pressure on salaries

A shortage of qualified cybersecurity experts is pushing their salaries into six figures, with cybersecurity also offering graduates an exciting and varied career. While some security tasks are being automated, cyber experts need to spend a fair proportion of their time meeting with people and conducting security training, because human error accounts for a significant part of security risk.

A survey by jobs website Indeed.com.au reveals that the average annual salary for IT security specialists in Australia is $105,853.6 The average salary for a director of information security in Australia is $148,047 a year.7 These are well above the average salaries for solicitors, accountants and even other IT jobs.

Postgraduate study can prepare cyber experts to progress to senior positions, including management, with employers prepared to pay a premium for advanced technical skills and the comprehensive knowledge needed to apply best practice approaches to cybersecurity.

Indeed, there are no borders to cybercrime, a global phenomenon that can strike at any time. All organisations – whether government, commercial or not-for-profit – hold data that needs protecting, so all must act now to counter cyber threats, or they risk serious financial and reputational losses as well as possible breaches of privacy laws.

Ultimately, as organisations boost their own cybersecurity, this will have benefits for the community, who will enjoy an online experience that is more secure. Australia’s reputation too as a safe and trusted place to do business would also grow as we boost our cybersecurity workforce.

Edith Cowan University’s accelerated, 100 per cent online Master of Cyber Security will equip graduates with advanced technical skills and comprehensive knowledge of best practice approaches to implementing cybersecurity. The university’s close connections with industry ensure its courses are kept current and immediately relevant to this rapidly changing field.

Associate Professor Paul Haskell-Dowland is the associate dean for computing and security in the School of Science at Edith Cowan University and is an associate member of the Centre for Security, Communications & Network Research at Plymouth University (UK).

