The key to creating successful technology projects in education: opinion

Universities, and businesses, all around the world are littered with failed technology projects. If you dig into why those projects fail, the fundamental reasons are often the same – the scope wasn’t well defined or they were trying to achieve too much change too quickly.

Technology’s biggest challenge

I’ve learned from experience that it’s important to balance where you want to be with where you currently are. You need to gauge the current state, understand the capability and then navigate the future state.

The way I like to mitigate that process is through small, incremental changes. Having a three-year implementation cycle is very risky because of all the technology and environmental changes that can happen in that time: by the time you deliver the project, the world has moved on.

If you break it into smaller three-month or six-month projects, you can still meet deliverables while also have the opportunity to regularly reassess where you’re at, and whether the vision or end goal is still valid.

The way I have driven business transformation at University of Otago is through an appetite for transformation, which means there’s no barriers to combat in order to persuade people that there’s a need.

I currently have no less than 12 streams of transformational projects in motion. We’re working through a strategy for improving integration throughout the organisation as we currently have several enterprise apps that operate in silos. An integrated solution, however, will allow us to streamline processes to provide a better user experience, which is ultimately the role of IT.

Another major initiative is around Business Intelligence (BI). We’ve got a fragmented information set, and BI will help us to get the data out and provide a single source of truth. It will help us to get our decision-making information into the hands of the right people, at the right time.

Software as a Service (SaaS), for us, is the way of the future. In higher education, our students want to be able to interact with one front-end, regardless of where they are, what device they’re using, and whether it’s for student registration, procurement or residential requirements. SaaS offers a way to improve that user experience.

Three skills for digital transformation in education

Ultimately, success is delivering to outcomes. The three skills required are to listen to the customer, know when to be consultative, and to think strategically.

Listening to students and staff is important so you can understand what they want, and what the problem is. But often, they will come to you with a solution, without having the broad experience you do or fully exploring the problem statement. In that case, you need to understand when to be consultative and when to be directive, to truly give staff and students the best outcome.

You also need to ensure you don’t get caught up in the tactical. Set a strategic plan, and then constantly re-evaluate to be certain you’re on the right path.

If I was to reflect on what’s most pertinent it’s to always deliver value, because value is the reason you’re doing something. What you’re doing is the means to an end, not the end itself.

You can have two projects both delivering the same thing, and one will deliver value and one will not. Both, on paper, might seem successful if they delivered the scope on time and on budget. But if the reason why you were on that journey is lost, or not clearly defined, then your successful project might not actually deliver any meaningful change.

Digital is the enabler

Digital is the enabler for business process and student and academic experience. My catchphrase is “we can do anything in IT, but do you know what you want?”.

Over 90 per cent of stakeholders I deal with have no idea what they want. So make sure you clearly define the scope, and understand what the outcomes are, before beginning any kind of digital transformation journey.

Gavin Bainbridge is head of information systems at University of Otago.