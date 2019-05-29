On the move: May

GENE JENNY

La Trobe University geneticist Professor Jenny Graves has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) in the US, joining a community of world-leading scientists. Considered one of the highest honours a scientist can receive, Graves – Prime Minister’s Prize for Science winner 2017 and Vice-Chancellor’s Fellow – is the only Australian to have been elected this year. Renowned in her field for mapping kangaroo and platypus genomes and predicting the eventual disappearance of the Y chromosome, Graves expressed her delight that “major discoveries around how human sex genes work – based on the unique and remarkable fauna of Australia – have been recognised by one of the world’s most prominent and influential scientific bodies”.