International education backlash: the policy issues impeding enrolment growth

At the recent Armistice Centenary service to commemorate the end of World War I, French president Emmanuel Macron reminded the global community that it was the rise of nationalism that was the harbinger of the “war to end all wars”. Around the globe, the international education sector is certainly being challenged by a rising tide of nationalistic fervour. In the UK, this has taken the form of counting temporary full‑fee‑paying overseas students in the official migration numbers and discriminating against targeted student source countries. In equal measure, Donald Trump’s rhetoric against Muslim and Latin American students is now beginning to influence the USA’s student visa policy framework.