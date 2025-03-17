Top Stories
Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi questioned why vice-chancellors' high salaries when staff have gone unpaid. Picture: Martin Ollman

TEQSA can’t fix wage underpayment, VC pay issues: Governance inquiry

By: Erin Morley in Policy & Reform, Politics, Top Stories March 17, 2025 0

The National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) has told the Education and Employment Senate Committee that the sector regulator doesn't have the correct functions to address staff underpayments, amid calls it needs more power.

